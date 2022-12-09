Not Available

Living the Wildlife is a new nature series which is filmed and presented by the Emmy award winning Irish cinematographer Colin Stafford-Johnson. Over the last 20 years, Colin has tracked and filmed animals all over the world, from tigers in India to jaguars in the Amazon, to birds of paradise in New Guinea. He is now back home in Ireland and his mission is to show us that we don’t have to travel to the ends of the earth to see amazing wildlife. It’s right here on our doorsteps. Colin takes to the road in his camper van on a journey across Ireland in search of all sorts of wildlife, not to mention a few wild characters that share his passion for nature. He will show us the wildlife all around us and how easy it can be to see and enjoy: the simple pleasures of an afternoon’s butterfly catching with your children among the sand dunes; the exhilarating experience of swimming with basking sharks off the south coast; the search for the elusive corncrake on Tory Island and the impact of modern life on our longest-living animal.