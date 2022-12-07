Living With Modernism

Not Available

Presenter Simon Davis visits some of Britain’s finest homes in an exploration of the very best of British twentieth century architecture. The series tells the history of their commission and construction and meets the people who actually live in these impressive and unusual homes as Simon is invited to stay with them for the weekend. Through Simon directly experiencing what it’s like to live in these modern masterpieces we get to understand how architecture and day to day living work together. In some cases he even brings back the original architect to explain his vision in person. The series brings the creativity of architecture to life in an engaging and light-hearted way.