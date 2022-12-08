Not Available

Living with the Amish follows a group of British teenagers as they live with the private Amish community who open their doors for the first time. Charlotte, 18, loves clothes and shopping, and never leaves the house without her make-up on. At home, she's not expected to help with household chores and enjoys her mum bringing her cups of tea 'on tap'. But Charlotte thinks there's more to life than what you wear and wants to see if the Amish experience will help her gain confidence and independence. Also headed for the US are Eton College student George, 17, who wants to see what life is like in an insular community, largely hidden from the outside world; and Cambridge University undergraduate Siana, 19, who lives with her single mother, younger brother and sister on a London council estate. Siana's family came from Sierra Leone when she was a toddler. She wants to learn more about the Amish viewpoint and their reasons for wanting to keep their traditions alive. Joining them are 17-year-old Christian Hannah, who wants to see if meeting such a devoutly religious group will cement her faith - or make her question it. Media studies student Jordan wants to know what it'll be like without social media and music to occupy him 24/7. Seventeen-year-old James also loves listening to music and spends much of his day playing computer games. Since spending the last few years of his life in foster care, James now lives alone in a hostel in London. He says he never eats fresh fruit or vegetables and prefers take-aways: something unheard of to the Amish, who grow or catch all their own food.