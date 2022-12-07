Not Available

Lizard Lick Towing is an improvised American television series. It is filmed in the style of Cinéma vérité, and the network behind the show, truTV, state that their series "feature real-life situations," unlike other reality shows "which often involve contests or other highly staged events. The show is a spin-off of the truTV series All Worked Up, and follows Ron, Amy, Bobby and their team of repossession agents in Wendell, North Carolina (the town that has jurisdiction over the Lizard Lick unincorporated area). The show is known for frequent fights and brawls that take place during the repossessions.