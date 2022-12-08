Not Available

There are more lizards in Australia than any other continent on Earth, and most of these are found in Australia's lizard capital - the spinifex sandplains of the arid Centre. Lizards of Oz explores these desert areas and examines why so many different species live here and how they manage to live together. The film also introduces scientists from Australia and the USA who have spent considerable time studying lizard behaviour and physiology. How do lizards communicate? Are they all daytime animals because they are sun dependant? Why does a scientist put a lizard on a treadmill? Lizards of Oz address these questions and more in an appealing and amusing way.