Llena de amor is a Mexican Spanish-language soap opera, produced by Televisa, that began airing in 2010. It is a remake of the 2002–2003 Venezuelan telenovela Mi Gorda Bella, which itself was inspired by the 1999–2001 Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea. Llena de amor is about Marianela, an overweight girl, played by Ariadne Díaz, who is caught up in a set of family intrigues when she moves in with her aunt and uncle after becoming an orphan. The show premiered on May 3, 2010 in Mexico. It is produced by Angelli Nesma Medina. It formally aired in the United States on Univision at 7pm/6pm central from August 9, 2010 to April 19, 2011, replacing Mi Pecado.