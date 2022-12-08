Lloyd the Rockin Unicorn

Not Available

After years of protecting the cuddly inhabitants of Enchantus from the evil Snakeface, Lloyd the Unicorn decides to shuck his responsibilities and start a boring, normal life in the Real World. Unfortunately for Lloyd, his past is catching up with him. As a former prince with the power to transform into a musical super hero, Lloyd longs to be a regular guy, with a regular job, and a regular life. But when the evil sorcerer Snakeface decides to join Lloyd in the Real World, his dream of being a regular guy will become an epic struggle. An epic struggle with the laziest, stupidest, shittiest roommate ever....