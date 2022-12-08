Not Available

Lloyd the Rockin Unicorn

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

After years of protecting the cuddly inhabitants of Enchantus from the evil Snakeface, Lloyd the Unicorn decides to shuck his responsibilities and start a boring, normal life in the Real World. Unfortunately for Lloyd, his past is catching up with him. As a former prince with the power to transform into a musical super hero, Lloyd longs to be a regular guy, with a regular job, and a regular life. But when the evil sorcerer Snakeface decides to join Lloyd in the Real World, his dream of being a regular guy will become an epic struggle. An epic struggle with the laziest, stupidest, shittiest roommate ever....

Cast

