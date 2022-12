Not Available

Chespirito is sketch comedy at its best. It was on Chespirito that "El Chapulin", and "El Chavo", were created by its star, Roberto Gomez Bolanos. It is family entertainment that bridges the gaps. Many parents that grew up watching this program now share it with their children. Chespirito was produced for 15 years (1970-1985). It still airs throughout Latin America.