Not Available

Lobbyistin

  • Drama

Director

Sven Nagel

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cologne Filmproduktion

Bundestag member Eva Blumenthal is forced to resign due to political intrigue. Because of this, he changes jobs; she is hired by a lobbying agency. The more he proves his innocence, the more he deviates from his own morals. It must prove that there is an even more complex network of manipulation and corruption behind the intrigues. Her former lover, Economy Minister Bertram Kaiser, is found dead in the Spree River. It is unclear whether he was killed or committed suicide. is his death connected to a conspiracy?

Cast

Rosalie ThomassEva Blumenthal
Bernhard SchirWolfgang Zielert
Daniel AichingerHolger Thomas
Picco von GrooteLea Koch
Anna StieblichFrauke Hellwig
Catherine BodeNathalie Kaiser

View Full Cast >

Images