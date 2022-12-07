Not Available

All through the galaxy, Lobo is a feared bounty hunter who doesn't take any crap from anybody. He loves to fight, drink, smoke, bag chicks, blech, blow stuff up, fight, blow people up, fight, and fight. When he has a job, or even when he doesn't, nothing stands in his way. He'll kill anything in sight to get his prize. Lobo even blew up his home planet. He also has a deep attachment to his customized SpazFrag 666. If you touch it, you might as well consider yourself dead. Lobo also has a healing factor. It makes him nearly impossible to kill, but really easy to piss off!