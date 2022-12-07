Not Available

A hundred miles off the coast of southern New England lies Georges Bank, one of the richest fishing grounds in the world. Generations of Yankee fishermen have ventured into these waters to wrest a living from the sea. Things are no different today. Many still sail from the same historic fishing ports, and hunt the bank for the North Atlantic's most prized treasure: the American lobster. Depleted resources nearer the coast are forcing these men to hunt hundreds of miles out in the open sea. Every winter as the temperature plummets and the seas turn stormy, lobsters migrate into the deep water in search of food and shelter. And that's where the crews of Lobster Wars seek them out, just when ocean conditions are at their worst.