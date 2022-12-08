Not Available

Local Brew is a broadcast and internet television show that takes you inside the world of Maine craft beer. Our bona fide beer loving host, Matt Delamater, is on an adventure to find and sample the very best craft beer in Maine. Each episode features a different brewery where we learn the story behind the brew. Matt takes us behind the scenes to discover who the brewers are, how their beer is made, and what drives them to create some of the best beer in the country! Since Maine is such a hotbed of craft beer activity (and has a limited number of breweries) he’ll also be visiting local beer festivals, craft beer pubs, and the occasional home-brewer to learn about the great things they’re doing for local beer! Local Brew can be viewed from its Youtube channel, https://www.youtube.com/localbrewtv/.