In the brand new Australian series of popular property program, Location Location Location, hosts and buyers’ agents Veronica Morgan and Bryce Holdaway are on a mission to make property dreams come true. The sister series to Relocation Relocation Australia, this time they must help two families find one dream home each. Property experts Veronica and Bryce split up and then scour the country to find several properties that might fit the brief and then pull out all the stops to do the deal. Whether upsizing, downsizing, retiring or relocating, buying the family home brings out the best, and the worst in people, and Veronica and Bryce have their work cut out for them making these property dreams a reality. From Byron to the Barossa, the cut throat market of the Inner West of Sydney to the history and tranquillity of Hobart, Location Location Location Australia is a feast of fabulous properties in beautiful locations.