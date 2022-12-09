Not Available

Lodge 49

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Dud is a disarmingly optimistic local ex-surfer, who’s drifting after the death of his father and collapse of the family business. Dud serendipitously finds himself on the doorstep of a rundown fraternal lodge, where a middle-aged plumbing salesman and “Luminous Knight” of the order, Ernie, welcomes him into a world of cheap beer, easy camaraderie and the promise of Alchemical mysteries that may — or may not — put Dud on the path to recover the idyllic life he’s lost.

Cast

Wyatt RussellSean 'Dud' Dudley
Brent JenningsErnie Fontaine
Sonya CassidyLiz Dudley
Linda EmondConnie Clark
David PasquesiBlaise St. John
Eric Allan KramerScott Miller

