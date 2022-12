Not Available

Lola & Virginia is a Spanish animated television series released in 2006 by Imira Entertainment. It is currently broadcast on several European channels, Disney Channel Spain & Italy, France 3, Pop Girl, POP!, ¡Sorpresa!, and Animania HD. In Brazil the show is also aired on SBT. Nickelodeon South East Asia had stopped broadcast of the mentioned show although it was one of the original channels. In the Netherlands the show aired from 2008-2009 on Nickelodeon.