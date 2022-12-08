Lollipop Loves Mr. Mole

Not Available

Lollipop and Mr. Mole, alias Maggie and Reg Robinson, are partners in a blissful and romantic union, a marriage firmly based upon the premise that opposites attract. Tucked away in their cosy cottage in Fulham, SW6, the ever-obliging Reg is constantly in need of protection from the world - and sometimes from himself; while Reg is kindness personified, the iron-willed Maggie knows that generosity can sometimes cause more problems than it solves... This comedy was produced in colour by ATV for the ITV Network. Sadly, only two episodes out of thirteen survive in the ITV archive and these are in black and white only.