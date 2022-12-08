Not Available

``I can has cheezburger?'' That simple, grammatically incorrect question launched an Internet phenomenon known as lolcats, pictures of cats or other animals with funny phrases superimposed on the images. This reality series follows the employees at Cheezburger, which runs ICanHasCheezburger.com (ICHC) and more than 50 similar sites. The staff is led by CEO Ben Huh and includes his wife, Emily, who is the editorial chief for ICHC. Other employees include Will, a cat lover who acts as the company's content supervisor (aka censor) to make sure that every cat on the site receives the respect it deserves. So next time your boss catches you looking at a picture of a cat eating sausage links with a funny caption on it, he'll know who's to blame -- Ben Huh and his staff.