Lonely Gourmet: Taipei

The best part of the day for a lonely old businessman is when he clocks out after a long day’s work and discovers a new place to eat. Wu Lang spends his days visiting clients in different parts of Taipei. After he finishes work for the day, he then starts his quest to discover hidden gems among the restaurants in the part of town where he ends up. As he explores new restaurants and meets new people, will he be able to dispel a little bit of his loneliness through good food and friendly people?