Lonely Planet (later renamed to "Globe Trekker" and sometimes called "Pilot Guides") is an adventure tourism television series produced by Pilot Productions. The series was inspired by the Lonely Planet travel books. Each episode features a host who travels with a camera crew to a country -- often a relatively exotic locale -- and experiences the sights, sounds, and culture that the location has to offer. Special episodes feature in-depth city, beach, dive, shopping, history, festival, and food guides.