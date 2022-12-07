Not Available

Lonely Planet Six Degrees is Lonely Planet's flagship travel show, hosted by Asha Gill and Toby Amies. The show is centered on unique people living within locations, rather than simply famous tourist attractions, with one of the hosts meeting with one contact in a specific country, who in turn leads them to another contact, and so on, following the idea of six degrees of separation. In the first season Asha travelled to Mumbai, Buenos Aires, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Auckland, Cape Town, London, and Singapore; while Toby travelled to Sydney, New York, Havana, Hong Kong, Berlin, San Francisco, Mexico City, and Paris. The series ran for 3 consecutive seasons and showed on Discovery Networks and dozens other international channels. http://www.lonelyplanet.com/lptv/episodes/index.cfm