Long For You

Xue Ji is an immortal girl. Rescued by alien powers, she has been traversing the earth for centuries. Desensitized, frosty and indifferent in the inside, despite the bright smiles that play on her lips, she only lives with the goal of finding her first love from a thousand years ago… Finally she meets Gu Shi Yi, a man carrying her love’s face, but his love is different than that of the former, rekindling her passion and enthusiasm for life, and perhaps unraveling the knot from many centuries ago.