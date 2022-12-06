Not Available

Long Hot Summer is a drama that aired on ABC in 1965/66. It was set in the small Mississippi town of Frenchman's Bend, dominated by Will Varner, who owned the town's bank and effectively ran the town, and young Ben Quick, who had returned after 13 years to reclaim his father's farm and challenge Varner's absolute authority. Ben's father had been 'destroyed' by Varner and Ben had returned to take up the fight again. To complicate things Ben, and Varner's strong willed daughter Clara, become attracted to each other. Other characters include Jody Varner, Will's son, honest but with a weak personality. Minnie Littlejohn who runs the town's hotel, and was the mistress of Will Varner. Eula Harker, a farm girl, picked up one night in the rain by Jody, who became a leading character in his life and that of the town. The series was hampered by the fact that its star, Edmond O'Brien, quit his role as Will Varner a little over halfway through the series' run and was replaced by Dan O'Herlihy. Roy Thinnes, Nancy Malone, and Ruth Roman co-starred in the series.