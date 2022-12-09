Long Island Medium: There in Spirit

Not Available

A one-hour docuseries that follows Theresa Caputo during the COVID-19 pandemic, as she completes a combination of socially distant and virtual readings. Theresa is able to remain in contact with those who need her hopeful messages the most, particularly with so much unexpected loss due to the pandemic. Theresa has also experienced a few adjustments of her own: her once empty nest is full again with her own family back home -- including all their dogs! As they adjust to a new normal, Theresa endeavors to read people who need her now more than ever. And, while she can't give her usual trademark hugs, she does provide messages and inspiration that can help change their lives and bring them peace.