Long Road to Monterey

Jason Wenig and his team at The Creative Workshop are automotive artisans focused on high-end vintage and specialty cars. From art deco era roadsters to muscle cars, Ferraris to Fords - The Creative Workshop restores, customizes, services, and even builds classic cars from the ground up. In this Motor Trend digital exclusive series we're along for the ride of a lifetime as Wenig and team are under the gun to ready two vehicles, a 1966 Ferrari 330 GT Speciale and a 1921 Kissel Gold Bug, for two of the most famous concours on the planet, Pebble Beach Concours D'Elegance and The Quail Motorsports gathering.