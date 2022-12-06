Not Available

Welcome to the Longstreet guide at TV Tome. Mike Longstreet was a New Orleans insurance company investigator. While on a case he had the double misfortune of having his wife killed and his eyesight destroyed by people determined that he not solve the case. Despite his injury, Mike refused to quit the business and with the help of his canine guide dog Pax to help him get around he felt confident of his abilities to solve cases. His girl Friday, Nikki was his biggest booster and his friend Duke Paige worked with him on many cases. Bruce Lee appeared throughout the series as Longstreet's self-defense instructor.