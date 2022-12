Not Available

Sicilia, 50's. With the death of her father Rocco, Ersilia Fortebracci, wife of Pasquale, can finally realize her dream. She leaves the southern farming and moves to the north, land of progress, opportunities and social redemption. So, armed with high hopes and a small capital, Fortebracci arrives in Turin. A Productive and modern city, ideal for ensuring their two sons, Tonio and Santi, a future of prosperity. Not everything, however, goes as planned by Ersilia...