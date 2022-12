Not Available

Look Back in Anger is a 2000 South Korean television series about two brothers' love for two women that aired on KBS2. Starring Joo Jin-mo, Lee Min-woo, Park Jin-hee and Bae Doona, the cast also includes the following actors pre-stardom: Kim Myung-min, Uhm Tae-woong, Kim Min-hee and Lee Eun-joo.