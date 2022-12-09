Not Available

Lee Duk Hwa is the iron-willed president of a private hospital. At home, he is similarly conservative and severe, stubbornly insisting that his word is law. In an era where young people believe in freedom of thought and speech, however, he finds it difficult to communicate with his children. A storm of problems gives him further headaches: his oldest son Sang Myun fails at his business yet again, and his seemingly perfect second daughter Seung Min suddenly insists on marrying a celebrity. At the end of the day, can he look back with a smile?