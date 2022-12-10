Look Up There's Starlight

Not Available

A tragic accident turns the life of a young woman upside down. Revolving in the world of high fashion, the story follows an innocent Cinderella who is reborn as a domineering CEO. Xue Qiluo once thought that she had the perfect love, yet she lost everything in a fire on the day of her boyfriend Lu Zhiyao's (Niu Zifan) engagement to his fiancee. Three years later, Xue Qiluo returns as Qin Shu (Liu Jia), the president of a company entering into the Chinese market for haute couture. With the Lu Group being a strong opponent, Qin Shu finds her way back into Lu Zhiyao's life.