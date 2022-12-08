Looking Forward to Romance

Not Available

A drama about love and relationships, centers on a college student Joo Yeon Ae (BoA) who has both good looks and personality, but she′s actually a novice in relationships, and always fails at getting her man. Meanwhile, Cha Ki Dae (Choi Daniel) is a skilled dating coach who expert at reading women′s minds. He comes to coach Yeon Ae over SNS, but despite the experience he boasts about, however, he also always fails at getting his own girl. The drama also depicts what happens when four youths with completely different views toward love start dating each other.