Tells the story of the school’s ugliest boy, Wen Shuai, who finally gets the courage to transfer after being bullied in his original school, discovers that he has two very different bodies. One is the original ugly body and the other is of a perfect male. Wen Shuai found out that he can switch between the two bodies. One body will appear when he's awake, and the other body will appear when he's sleeping. The secret of the two bodies completely changes Wen Shuai’s life He has never been welcomed, started a completely different life, and felt the beauty and convenience of the being popular. At the same time, this handsome body hides a huge secret that gradually emerges as the story progresses. The original owner of the handsome body, Kris, soon wakes up, and the layers of mystery gradually unravel.