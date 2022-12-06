Loonatics Unleashed

Not Available

Set seven hundred years into the future, Loonatics introduces six descendants of some very famous figures from the past as they come together to form a brilliant ensemble of superheroes, each boasting special skills, unique abilities and gifted with a firm sense of justice. Alone they are formidable; together they are unstoppable. They're the Loonatics. Their beloved ancestors - Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Wile E. Coyote, the Road Runner, Tasmanian Devil, Lola Bunny - hold a very special place in history. But that was then. This is now. In the year 2772, this super-charged, high-flying action team of a new generation shares the same DNA and sharp-edged wit as their Looney Tunes forefathers ... and that's where the similarities end. Loonatics are one of a kind - and today's heroes from tomorrow! No matter how high the odds are stacked against them, they'll whirl in to save the world without a moment's hesitation. Want to keep the world safe ... call in Loonatics!