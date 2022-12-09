Not Available

Luc and Theo are best friends who get stuck in a time loop where every day is Monday but they rock it like it's Saturday. Luc is a 12 year old kid always looking for fun. After a major sucky school day he makes things worse by hopping on his skateboard and crashing into Theo's garage-lab. Chemicals mix, sparks fly and 17 scientific experiments mash into one freaky mess. The results: Luc and Theo find themselves caught in an irreversible time-loop. This would be a problem if the boys weren't having so much fun! Looped is every kid's dream. Theo and Luc may be stuck in a time-loop but their options are limitless. This provides them with only one over-riding challenge: How much fun can two kids squeeze into one Monday?