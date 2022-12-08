Not Available

"Lord of the Car Hoards" documents Chuck Palumbo, a former WWE wrestler and mechanic, and Rick Dore, a custom car and hot rod builder, as they attempt to clean up car hoarders' collections of cars, Joe The Hat (Joe Petralia), A.K.A. The Money', is challenged with the task of selling off the cars to raise the capital for Rick and Chuck to finish the builds. They sell the car collections, some as collectibles, some for parts and scrap metal, to raise money to rebuild and renovate the car hoarders' favorite.