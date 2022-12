Not Available

In distant lands, the role of animals is sometimes key to every day life. These animal keepers do not merely keep their creatures as pets, but train them to aid in daily work, collect food, or even entertain. From fruit-fetching monkeys to fishing otters, these animal companions will amaze. Told in a collection of short stories, each episode brings you to a new world, a new culture, and a shows a unique link to the animal world. Come meet the Lords of the Animals.