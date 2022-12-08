Lorraine's Fast, Fresh and Easy Food

Not Available

Lorraine Pascale creates amazing food, completely from scratch, in super quick time. In today's hectic world, the idea of cooking dinner without resorting to a packet or a jar might fill many of us with dread, but Lorraine's no-nonsense approach provides accessible solutions for every occasion. Lorraine shows just how easy it is to prepare delicious food, no matter how much time we have, with an array of spectacular starters, mains, desserts and of course her signature bakes for all occasions.