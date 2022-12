Not Available

Los Exitosos Perez is the adaptation for Mexico of the Argentine telenovela Los Exitosos Pells. It's a co-production of Endemol and Telefe. Mexican producer José Alberto Castro acts as it executive producer. With a mixed cast of mostly Mexican and Argentinian actors, and a few from other nationalities, it was filmed on location in Argentina, in exactly the same sets used in the original Argentinian counterpart. It premiered in Mexico on 31 August 2009 on the Televisa network.