Los Miserables

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Les Miserables is an original story of Valentina Parraga inspired by the literary work Les Misérables by Victor Hugo . Aracely Arambula with AS Lucia " Fight " Duran, A WOMAN innocent Wanted By The Law , You Have to Fight and cleverly hidden , until it is able to prove his innocence do one tracker - Daniel Ponce - the detective hard narcotics Unit , a man she loves , and I Never loved anyone before . #LosMiserables Novel is the story of a woman pursued by law Innocent But You Have to Resist, fight tenaciously and hide and cunning scam , demonstrate integrity to do with tracker do , That Is Man That she loves

Cast

