Los misterios de Laura

Not Available

Laura Lebrel has to make compatible her labors of wife, housewife and mother of two five-year-old twins with her work as police officer. But she is not an usual officer... She neither bases on scientific tests, nor controls the psychological analysis. His weapon is the intuition and the instinct, which they will lead her to dismantling the most perfect alibi. If the innocence and the inopportuneness were rewarded, Laura would be the most decorated officer of the police force. But often the pieces that form the perfect crimes that she helps to solve are much simpler that the pieces than shape his own life