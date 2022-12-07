Not Available

"Los Simuladores" consists of a team of four associates who run a "simulation" business, solving the problems and the needs of their clients by staging simulacros (simulations). The simulations are aimed at confusing whoever is giving their clients a problem (bosses, criminals, husbands, wives, unscrupulous businessmen, etc), thus helping the client come on top of the situation. The underlying philosophy used by the team was that sometimes what's legal is not fair, and sometimes what's fair is not legal.