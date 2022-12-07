Los Simuladores (2006)

Not Available

"Los Simuladores" consists of a team of four associates who run a "simulation" business, solving the problems and the needs of their clients by staging simulacros (simulations). The simulations are aimed at confusing whoever is giving their clients a problem (bosses, criminals, husbands, wives, unscrupulous businessmen, etc), thus helping the client come on top of the situation. The price the team charges for its services is exactly two times the cost of the simulation, as well as the client's compromise to participate in future simulations (this led to characters who appeared in previous episodes re-appearing in later episodes as secondary actors and helpers for the team, giving the show a sense of continuity). The underlying philosophy used by the team was that sometimes what's legal is not fair, and sometimes what's fair is not legal.