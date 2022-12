Not Available

Chef Tom Kerridge is back with an exciting new series, packed with healthy recipes and fitness advice, firmly targeted at those of us who’ll be looking for a New Year’s resolution after over-indulging at Christmas. In two previous series for BBC Two, Tom inspired the nation to diet (Lose Weight For Good, 2018), and embrace proper home cooking (Fresh Start, 2019). Now he’s turning up the heat with both weight loss and exercise. And this time it’s personal for the celebrity chef.