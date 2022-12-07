Not Available

NBC has partnered with popular health and wellness expert Jillian Michaels ("The Biggest Loser") and Giancarlo Chersich (Empowered Media) along with "The Biggest Loser" producers Mark Koops and Howard T. Owens of Reveille and former "Oprah" executive producer Ellen Rakieten for a riveting new life-changing alternative series "Losing It With Jillian" In the series, Michaels invades a different family every week to give them her own characteristic brand of tough love. She will get to the bottom of the issues each family member faces -- ones that affect their health and happiness -- and will arm them with the tools necessary to make life-altering changes. The series will also feature celebrity chef Curtis Stone who will enhance Michaels' efforts by ridding the family's kitchen of all unhealthy foods and educating them on proper nutrition, healthy ingredients, cooking tips and recipes.