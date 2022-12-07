Not Available

Lost Chronology is the story of the crash of Oceanic flight 815. From the first day on the Island until day 108 when our beloved Oceanic Six were found. The story is told in chronological order from day 1 until day 108, simultaneously telling the story from all viewpoints of the major groups of people on the Island. The story of the Fuselage survivors, Tail section survivors, and The Others all unfold together in chronological order to tell the complete story of the Oceanic survivor's time on the Island.