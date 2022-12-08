Not Available

Christmas season comes alive as National Geographic Channel brings viewers programming that is in-line with the holiday period. The Lost Faces of the Bible, a four-part documentary series, blends myth-busting archaeology with dramatic recreations and forensic investigation. Having been granted unprecedented access to four ancient skulls from the Holy Land, each episode seeks to accurately reconstruct a famous face. Travelling across the globe, archaeologists and scholars separate fact from myth, while a team of forensic anthropologists and artists put flesh on bone, using both traditional and state-of-the-art methods of facial reconstruction. An engaging narrative develops around each skull as the experts assemble clues to rebuild not only a face, but the life and times of a bygone era. Stepping into the past viewers will finally come face to face with some of the most legendary characters of the Bible. A theological journey not to be missed, by any measure.