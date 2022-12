Not Available

Step back in time to discover eight forgotten and overgrown gardens, recreating them to resemble what they would've been in their heyday. Renowned British garden presenter Monty Don leads a horticultural and design team to ressurect eight very different British gardens, spanning 500 years. They include a 19th century Warwick grocer's detached pleasure garden, a Tudor country pleasance and a piece of Edwardian Japanese pastiche.