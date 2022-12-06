Not Available

Lost in Space

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The space family Robinson is sent on a five-year mission to find a new planet to colonize, but the voyage is sabotaged time and again by an inept stowaway, Dr. Zachary Smith. The family's spaceship, Jupiter II, also carries a friendly robot who endures an endless stream of abuse from Dr. Smith, but is a trusted companion of young Will Robinson (`Danger, Will Robinson' became the show's catchphrase). The sci-fi cult favorite was created by Irwin Allen, and inspired an uninspired 1998 movie.

Cast

Guy WilliamsDr. John Robinson
June LockhartDr. Maureen Robinson
Mark GoddardMajor Don West
Marta KristenJudy Robinson
Angela CartwrightPenny Robinson
Bill MumyWill Robinson

Images

