It tells about the women's view on love and marriage through the love affair of three women. Ayako, a rampant college student; OL Takako who works for a magazine company and Kimie, who attends the dressmaking school training to be a homemaker. The trio who graduated from the same high school moved to Tokyo from Akita, and they start living together in a rented house at Denenchofu, however.....