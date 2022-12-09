Lost in Transmission

Not Available

Top Gear co-host and automotive aficionado, Rutledge Wood and his friend and fellow car fanatic, George Flanigen, are on a mission: to rescue America’s greatest rides from barns and backyards across the South. Together Rutledge and George will comb the garages of America to rescue the under-appreciated examples of automotive styling that time forgot, fix them up and get them back on the road. Their journey will take them off the beaten track, where they will get lost in local traditions, meet eccentric characters, and discover the heart of American car culture. Two friends on the ultimate road trip saving America’s greatest, weirdest and coolest cars.