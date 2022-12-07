Lost Land of the Jaguar

Not Available

New series combining stunning wildlife with high octane adventure as a team of explorers search the depths of the last great unspoilt jungle on the planet. Cameras follow the team every sweaty step of the way as they explore the beautiful wilderness of Guyana, from abseiling down one of the most powerful waterfalls in the world to climbing to the very top of the rainforest trees. Known as the land of giants, Guyana is home to the huge anaconda, the world's largest tarantula and giant otters